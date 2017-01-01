Talking Mercy – Fr. Donal O’Connor

Mercy is God’s gift to us. As part of our Year of Mercy celebrations, we concluded our Days of Prayer, Gift of Mercy with a night of prayer in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Fr. Dónal O’Connor, chaplain in ITTralee was our speaker on that occasion, exploring the gift of God’s mercy in our lives and inviting us to grow in awareness of the incredible love and compassion of God in our lives, and to open our hearts to God’s healing, offered to us and to all people and to become ever more fully people of mercy.

