Religious Education in our Primary Schools Survey

Are you aware of the NCCA survey on Religious Education in our Primary Schools?

Religious Education will no longer be a subject in the state recognised Primary Schools Curriculum, under the NCCA’s proposal, unless you let your views be known. Is this a move to remove Religious Education from our schools? This move devalues and challenges the place and status of Religious Education in our schools. Is this what you want for the future generations of children? As a matter of urgency parents, teachers, Boards of Management and interested adults need to engage with the survey before closing date 26th May 2017.

The NCCA survey is available online: http://www.ncca.ie/en/Curriculum_and_Assessment/Early_Childhood_and_Primary_Education/Primary-Education/Primary_Developments/Structure-and-Time-Allocation)