Job Vacancies Limerick

The Diocese of Limerick invites applications for the positions of:

DIOCESAN DIRECTOR OF FAITH DEVELOPMENT

Based in the Limerick Diocesan Office, the key responsibility of this role is the promotion of the Diocesan implementation of the Limerick Diocesan Pastoral Plan. The vision of the Pastoral Plan is to initiate Diocesan actions to enable pastoral areas, parishes and individuals throughout the Diocese to progress initiatives on each of the six themes within the Plan. As well as direct delivery of elements of the Pastoral Plan and engagement with a range of stakeholders, the role will include staff management, day-to-day running of the Faith development services office (including Youth Ministry), annual budget projections and production of an annual report. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

Essential qualifications, skills and attributes required for this post:

* relevant or equivalent qualification in Catechetics/Religious Education/Theology/ Leadership and/or Pastoral Care/Youth Ministry, preferably at Post Graduate level;

* familiarity with current directions in the pastoral ministry and mission of the Church, especially in the areas of youth ministry and adult faith development;

* the ability to work collaboratively with a variety of individuals and groups working in youth ministry, pastoral renewal and adult faith development in implementing the vision for pastoral renewal and faith development contained in Share the Good News – the National Directory for Catechesis in Ireland and the Diocesan Pastoral Plan;

* excellent pastoral, interpersonal, organisational and communication skills;

* ability to work closely with a broad range of stakeholders; proven track record in report writing, analysis and preparation of briefing documents;

* high levels of personal motivation, self-management, and attention to detail;

* strong IT skills and ability to present data in a range of formats and to various audiences;

* full clean driving licence and access to own transport.

Job Description for Director of Faith Development<http://www.limerickdiocese.org/uploads/Job%20Advert/20170905%20Job%20Description%20Diocesan%20Director%20of%20Faith%20Development.pdf>

Application Form for Director of Faith Development<http://www.limerickdiocese.org/uploads/Job%20Advert/20170905%20Application%20Form%20Director%20of%20Faith%20Development.pdf>

DIOCESAN ADVISOR (PRIMARY LEVEL)

The Diocesan Advisor for Primary Schools supports the work carried out in Religious Education in Catholic primary schools and beyond, so that the life long journey of the child may be one that is fruitful and Spirit-filled. The Primary Diocesan Advisor also seeks to support teachers in their development of knowledge and understanding of Religious Education and Catechesis in the context of the ethos of the Catholic school.

Essential qualifications, skills and attributes required for this post:

* professional qualification in religious education, education, theology or a related discipline;

* experience of working with young people in schools, parishes or other settings;

* good knowledge of, and familiarity with “The Catholic Preschool and Primary Religious Education Curriculum for Ireland (2015)”, its aims, objectives, philosophy and content;

* knowledge of current Government legislation regarding Primary Schools;

* ability to self-motivate and self-organise;

* ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team;

* excellent written, IT and oral communication skills;

* full clean driving Licence and access to own transport.

Strongly Desirable:

* experience of working within a school including teaching of Religious Education in a primary school;

* familiarity with Catechetical Programmes, approved by the Irish Episcopal Conference, which are written for use outside the school and in the context of home and parish catechesis.

Job Description for Diocesan Advisor (Primary Level)<http://www.limerickdiocese.org/uploads/Job%20Advert/20170905%20Job%20Description%20DA%20Primary.pdf>

Application Form for Diocesan Advisor (Primary Level)<http://www.limerickdiocese.org/uploads/Job%20Advert/20170905%20Application%20Form%20Diocesan%20Advisor%20Primary.pdf>

Completed applications form, together with a statement of suitability for the post to be returned via post or to electronic mail to:

General Manager/Diocesan Secretary, Diocese of Limerick, Social Service Centre, Henry Street, Limerick or catherine@ldo.ie<mailto:catherine@ldo.ie> by the deadline of Friday June 2nd 2017 at 5pm

Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. A panel may be formed from the recruitment process that will expire after 1 year.

Please note that Garda vetting will apply in respect of each post.