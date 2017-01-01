Fr Pat Moore Rest in Peace

Pat Moore, priest, educator, author and friend was born in Asdee in Kerry in 1957. He was ordained a priest in 1982 and ministered for 33 years, till being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in January 2015. Pat told his own story in his book Weathering A Storm which was published last year. The special connections Pat has made with so many people was demonstrated at the launch in Listowel. From St. Michael College Listowel, to St. Brendan’s College Killarney, to St Patrick’s College Maynooth to the Irish College in Rome, Pat made great friends and connected in a wonderful way with people. His first parish was Listowel and then following training in Mount Oliver he became Director of Primary Religious Ed. and Assistant Director (Diocesan) of Adult Religious Education in our diocese. In 1994 he became curate of Rathmore (Gneeveguilla) then Lixnaw (Irremore)1998 then 2004 parish priest of Duagh. Everywhere Pat ministered he gathered people and friends. Pat was central to the Horizons Radio Kerry programme and he worked on several sets of Just A Thought. Pat approached everything he did with creativity, a contagious energy and enthusiasm. He is sadly missed but we are all better for having known him.

Funeral Details: Reposing at Lyons funeral Home Derry Listowel on Wednesday evening from 4 to 8pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church Asdee. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery Ballylongford. We keep Fr Pat and his family in our prayers at this time

The final poem in Pat’s Weathering A Storm 2016



AN OFFERING TO ALL

Because Illness brought me to a place where I spend much time alone I now feel myself getting more mindful.

I realise:

I am doing something when I think I am doing nothing

As the mind empties of worries I listen and feel

I am in the moment

I accept what is – a creaking door

Watch a field of grass in the wind or rain

A friend, a stranger, a situation that comes to mind

I can hold it in love

I don’t have to rush to or towards

Time stands still though seconds tick

I don’t have to be anyone else, anywhere else.

Everywhere is:

Calmness, newness awe fills the mind

I am moving to the place of simplicity

Less is more

Gestures are equal to words

Strangers in my head are becoming familiar

Daft things I feel and think find a place

They are less obtrusive.

Prayer is the full stop at the end of the paragraph not only the first word.

Photos of Pat’s booklaunch