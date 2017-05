The diocese is still recruiting for the youth pilgrimage to Taizé. Please click here to see what Taizé is all about. Taizé is located in the Burgundy region of France and is a well known place of pilgrimage for young people. Contact Tomas Kenny, diocesan pastoral team, on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information. Your parish priest or parish pastoral council will also have information on this pilgrimage.