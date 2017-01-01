Celebrating Kenmare’s Pastoral Ministers

Wednesday night saw Kenmare Pastoral Area celebrating 35 people from its 5 parishes. They had just completed the Diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry and were presented with their certificates by Bishop Ray. During the prayer service, participants proclaimed the Word of God and shared their reflections on the course. They also committed to ministering in their parishes.

If you would like to be more confident in your ministry or get more involved in your local parish, why not take on the diocese Course in Pastoral Ministry?

Tralee Pastoral Area will host the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry on Wednesday evenings, starting September 20th and it will take place in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee.

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area will host the monthly Course in Pastoral Area, taking place in Dingle over 8 Saturdays from September to March.

For more information, contact Frances Rowland – francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone 064 6630538.