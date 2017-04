Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé 2017

The diocesan pastoral team is still recruiting for the youth pilgrimage to Taizé, France. The dates are Sunday, June 25th and returning on Sunday July 2nd 2017. Pilgrims must be between 18 – 30. The cost of the pilgrimage is €400. For application forms or more information, contact Tomás Kenny on tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone Tomás on 086 3683778.