Thinking Courses? Think Pastoral Ministry

Tralee Pastoral Area will host the diocesan Course in Pastoral Ministry on Wednesday evenings, starting the end of September and it will take place in St. John’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee.

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area will host the monthly Course in Pastoral Area, taking place in Dingle over 8 Saturdays from September to March.

For more information, contact Frances Rowland – francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie or phone 064 6630538.