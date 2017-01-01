St. John’s Tralee Liturgy Drama

THE PASSION AND CRUCIFIXION OF THE SAVIOUR: Members of the St John the Baptist Liturgy Drama Group who did a dramatic presentation of the Good Friday Gospel in their Parish Church in Tralee. Almost 40 parishioners of all ages, from under 8 to over 80, were involved and the ‘performance’ was enhanced by up to 30 members of the Parish Choir under the direction of Mike O’Shea. The presentation, which has been performed in St John’s for the past 16 or so years, was scripted, initiated and inspired by Mgr Pat Ahern.

Aisteoirí Naomh Eoin Baiste: (chun tosaigh ó chlé): Brian Ó Dónaill, Seán Óg Ó Conchúir, Cillian Ó Dónaill, Caitlín Nic Giolla Ghunna; (líne 2): Cáit Uí Chonchúir, Seán Seosamh Ó Conchubhair, Noel King, Ken Quillinan, James Quirke, Sylvia Thompson, Kate Goggins, Jim Adams, Gary Ó Cíosáin, Tomás Ó Grífín, Séamus McDonnell; (líne 3): Mike Okunbor, Seán Ó Muimhneacháin, Helen Uí Shiochrú, Síle Ní Loingsigh, Aoife Ní Chonchubhair, Clóda Ní Riagáin, Emily Ní Bhrosnacháin, Aisling Ní Chathasaigh, Doireann de Mórdha, Cuileann Nic Gabhann, John Murrihy, Liam Ó Conchúir; (líne 4): Saoirse Ní Mhaolamhnaigh, Jane Akinrilade, John Patton, Seán Gannon, Stephen Ryan, Kevin Browne, Anna Sheehy, Amy Qejvani. In easnamh nuair a tógadh an grianghraf: Barra Ó Siochrú.