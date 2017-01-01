Pope Francis: Young People Survey

The Big April Ask – In preparation for a meeting of the Synod of Bishops focused on youth, Pope Francis wrote a letter to young people saying the church wants “to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith, even your doubts and your criticism”.

Young people between 16 -29 are invited to complete an online survey – The Big April Ask. Your responses will help form the basis of the synod’s working document.

Click on the link below and take two minutes to give your views on the Church.

Link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/bigaprilask

Further Information:

Letter of His Holiness Pope Francis to Young People – https://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/letters/2017/documents/papa-francesco_20170113_lettera-giovani-doc-sinodo.html

XV General Assembly of the Ordinary Synod of Bishops, Preparatory Document

http://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/synod/documents/rc_synod_doc_20170113_documento-preparatorio-xv_en.html