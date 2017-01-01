Successful Ceiliúradh na nOg Celebration Day 2017

Over 350 students, representing 14 post-primary schools from throughout the diocese, attended the Ceiliúradh na nOg celebration day in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee last Wednesday, March 29th. The students presented their projects which they carried out over the academic year.

The purpose of Ceiliúradh na nÓg is to develop the faith life of Transition and Fifth year students. This was achieved through school or parish based initiatives. The variation of projects was outstanding and included subjects like the liturgical year, church architecture, liturgical music, justice and peace, ecology and much more.

Deirdre Walsh from Kerry Radio was the M.C. for the occassion and Br. Richard Hendrick was the guest speaker. Br. Richard’s keynote address was entitled: ‘Fully Awake, Fully Aware, Fully Alive in Christ: Living the Light of the Gospel.’ There was also a number of faith based workshops in the morning, presenters inlcuded, Stephen Farley from Trócaire, Stephen touched on Social Justice issues. Anne O’ Donnoll from Siamsa Tire presented an excellent workshop on liturgical movement and dance and Joanne Barry, also from Siamsa Tire, presented a workshop on Faith and Drama. We were delighted to welcome Jonny Sommerville from NUA Ireland. NUA is Scripture Union Ireland’s first ever film series. NUA is all about exploration, it’s a film series that encourages questions, acknowledges doubt, and offers an engaging fresh perspective on the Christian faith. Paul Montgomery, Chaplain at Causeway Comprehensive and Lizzie Harrison, Galway based Youth Pastoral Worker, focused on Christian Mindfulness and Meditation. Ruti Lachs, Kerry based musician, presented an excellent workshop on Spirituality through Music.

Bishop Ray Browne presented his address and congratulated the students on completing this project. He also presented the students with their certificates of achievement.

In the afternoon, as Br. Richard presented his address, volunteers from the KDYS hosted a number of fun-based workshops. Thomas Maloney and Fr. Ger Godley also presented magic workshops which the students really enjoyed.

A big thank-you to the students and teachers on the stellar work they carried out all year. The theme for the day was ‘Let your Light Shine.’ The students certainly let their lights shine as they did their teachers and schools proud on the day.