Struggling to keep your Lenten promises?….Come along this evening to hear Br. Richard Hendricks, a Capuchin Friar, explore how we might keep Lent mindfully in Killarney Heights’ Hotel @ 8pm. All are welcome and there is no charge for the evening.

Br. Richard has worked to bring the insights of the Christian contemplative tradition to people’s awareness over the past 20 years, working throughout the country as well as with Sr. Stanislaus Kennedy in The Sanctuary Minfulness and Spirituality Centre, Dublin.

On Thursday night, March 30th in Nuns’ Chapel, Cahersiveen Parish Church, Dr. Anne Francis will explore From Darkness to Light: Healing on Life’s Journey at 8pm. All are welcome and there is no charge for the talk. Dr. Anne Francis, whose mother is a native of Caherdaniel, has worked in the area of adult faith development and pastoral ministry over the past 30 years in England and Ireland, and is living in Inishannon, West Cork.