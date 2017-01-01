Workshop for Parish Choirs

Calling all parish choirs for a music workshop on Monday March 13th at 8.00 – 10.00pm

in Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney.

Dr John O’Keeffe is Director of Sacred Music in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, and a native of Waterville. He is course convenor and teacher on the NUIM Diploma in Church Music, offered in conjunction with the National Centre for Liturgy and he is Director of Choral Groups at Maynooth’s National University,

John will introduce choirs to his composition, Mass of St. Mel, for use at parish Masses, as well as some new hymns for the upcoming seasons.

Cost is €25 per choir. Please book by Wednesday March 8th.

For more information and to book, contact Pastoral Centre @064 6632644 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie.