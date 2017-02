A workshop for parish cantors will take place on Tuesday, 21st March 2017 at 7:30 – 10.00pm in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road, Killarney. The purpose of this workshop is to provide support and resources for all who lead congregational singing. The facilitators will be Tomás Kenny and Ailish O’ Connor.

For more information and booking contact Tomás Kenny on tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie or (086) 3683778.