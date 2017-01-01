Successful Post-Primary R.E. Teachers’ In-service

Dr. Paul Clogher (Waterford I.T.), Tomás Kenny (Diocesan Advisor), Stephen Farley (Trócaire) and Frances Rowland (Diocesan Pastoral Team) at the R.E. teachers’ in-service.

Ailish O’ Connor, St. Joseph’s Castleisland, Mairead Lane Cronin (St. Patrick’s Castleisland) and Mairead Hickey (Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare) at the R.E. teachers’ in-service.

A successful R.E. teachers’ in-service took place last Thursday, February 16th at the John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. Bishop Ray welcomed over 35 post-primary school teachers to the event. He spoke about the importance of faith and R.E. in an ever changing society, he wished the teachers well as they strive to bring the good news of the gospel to the classroom.

Dr. Paul Clogher was the first guest speaker. Awarded his PhD in 2011 from the Pontifical University, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Paul, an Athlone native, lectures in Theology and Religious Studies at Waterford Institute of Technology. He also acts as coordinator of Arts programmes. His research interests include the interface between theology and cinema; philosophical hermeneutics; and the new visibility of religion in contemporary culture. Paul presented a session on the use of Media in R.E.

Stephen Farley is Developement Education Officer with Trócaire and is based in Maynooth. Stephen presented a workshop on the various resources from Trócaire. He also spoke to the teachers on the ‘Schools for Justice’ Programme which he hopes to hold in Kerry in association with the diocese. This initiative will take place in the autumn.

Frances Rowland, of the Diocesan Pastoral Team, presented a session on ‘Praying with Young People.’ Frances presented new and creative ways through which the teacher can engage young people in classroom prayer.

The Backpack Team from the Diocese of Kilmore presented the session after lunch. The Backpack Project is a human and spiritual development program based on Irish research. The workbook to accompany the programme is divided into three sections: relationship with self, relationship with others and relationship with God. The Backpack program teaches skills that help students build resilience in order to deal with life’s setbacks and traumas. The program also promotes help-seeking behaviour and is designed for senior cycle non-exam classes.

Julia Quirke (St. Brendan’s College Killarney), Pierce Dargan (St. Joseph’s Castleisland) and Seamus Ryan (Presentation Secondary School Milltown)

Mairead McElligott (St. Brigid’s Killarney) and Stephen Behon (St. Michael’s Listowel)

Máire Lyons (Presentation, Tralee) and Mary Stenson (St. Joseph’s, Ballybunnion)