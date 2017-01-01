Sacristans’ Training Days

A day for all parish sacristans, both full-time and part-time is being held this March. The purpose of this day is to explore the role of the sacristan and provide information which may assist them in their work. It will offer them an opportunity to meet each other and to network. Also, it will be an occasion for Bishop Ray to acknowledge the valuable contribution they make to the life of the diocese.

To facilitate people coming from different parts of the diocese, there will be two venues:

Option 1: Monday, March 6th 2017

from 2.30 to 5.00 p.m.

in St. Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Upper Rock Street, Tralee.

or

Option 2: Wednesday, March 8th 2017

from 2.30 to 5.00 p.m.

in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road, Killarney.

The afternoon will conclude with supper.

Notice has been sent to parishes and sacristans are asked to confirm their attendance either in Tralee or in Killarney with Diocesan Office @ 064 6631168 or email admin@dioceseofkerry.