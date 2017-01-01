Lenten Justice Talk: When Compassion Leads to Change

On Monday, March 13th in St. John’s Church, Castle St., Tralee, Richard Moore will speak on his experience of healing, forgiveness and the transforming power of compassion. This event, starting at 7.30pm, is being hosted by St. John’s parish And the Diocese of Kerry’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation committee. Entrance is free and all are welcome.

As a ten year old child, Richard Moore was blinded by a rubber bullet during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Just as his life emerged as a triumph out of tragedy through his experiences of compassion in the face of challenges, Richard’s founding of the charity Children in Crossfire draws on his vision to work towards building a better world for those caught in the crossfire of global poverty, injustice and inequality.

“I consider him not only my friend, but also my hero. Why? Because while I talk about forgiveness, Richard Moore lives it.” His Holiness the Dalai Lama