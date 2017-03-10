Job Vacancy Maynooth

The Council for Pastoral Renewal and Adult Faith Development (including Youth Ministry) and the Council for Catechetics of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference are recruiting a Project Officer (For fixed term – 3 year period) The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference wishes to appoint a Project Officer whose primary responsibility will be to support the work of its Council for Pastoral Renewal and Adult Faith Development (PRAFD, including Youth Ministry) and the Council for Catechetics. Both Councils, work as part of the National Faith Development Team and share responsibility for the development of “a nationally agreed approach to initial proclamation, Christian initiation, catechesis, religious education, new evangelisation and theological reflection in dioceses throughout Ireland, listening, supporting and encouraging all those who collaborate in these forms of ministry” (Share the Good News, National Directory for Catechesis in Ireland, 2010, paragraph 144).

The successful candidate will have:

a relevant or equivalent qualification in Catechetics/Religious Education/Theology/Leadership and/or Pastoral Care/Youth Ministry, preferably at Post Graduate level

familiarity with current directions in the pastoral ministry and mission of the Church, especially in the areas of youth ministry and adult faith development

an ability to work collaboratively with a variety of individuals and groups across the island of Ireland working in youth ministry, pastoral renewal and adult faith development in implementing the vision for pastoral renewal and faith development contained in Share the Good News – the National Directory for Catechesis in Ireland

effective pastoral, organizational and communication skill

excellent research, analytical and report writing skills

familiarity with social media and the use of Microsoft Office Professional (including Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

a full driver’s licence.

Special requirements:

o respect for the teachings of the Catholic Church;

o a positive disposition, excellent interpersonal skills and be a constructive team player;

o good organisational and planning skills and an ability to work on his/her own initiative;

o flexibility with regard to hours of work and travel.

The Project Officer will be based in Maynooth and his/her responsibilities will include the day-to-day running of the office for PRAFD (including Youth Ministry), annual budget projections and production of an annual report. A competitive remuneration package, commensurate with experience, will apply to this appointment.

A detailed job description with an application form are available on catholicbishops.ie/careers and on the two hyperlinks below:

Full job description – Project Officer with the IEC supporting Councils for PRAFD and Catechetics (20 February 2017)<http://www.catholicbishops.ie/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Full-job-description-Project-Officer-with-the-IEC-supporting-Councils-for-PRAFD-and-Catechetics-20-February-2017.docx>

Application Form – Project Officer with the Council for PRAFD (inc Youth Ministry) and Council for Catechetics of the IEC<http://www.catholicbishops.ie/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Application-Form-Project-Officer-with-the-Council-for-PRAFD-inc-Youth-Ministry-and-Council-for-Catechetics-of-the-IEC.docx>

Application Form

Completed application form only should be forwarded to the Executive Administrator, Columba Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, or by email to admin@iecon.ie<mailto:admin@iecon.ie> by 5.00 pm on Friday, 10 March 2017.

Interviews will take place in Columba Centre, Maynooth, week commencing 20 March 2017.