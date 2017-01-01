Fossa Parish Jubilee Mission

Ash Wednesday, March 1, will see the start of a four-day Mission in the parish of Fossa which will be directed by Redemptorist Fr Gerry Moloney, with Fossa PP Canon Tom Looney. It is part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of the landmark church which opened in 1977 and events will conclude on June 3 with a Ruby Jubilee Mass with Bishop Ray Browne and the blessing of the extended Laudato Si Garden.

Mission highlights will include a youth forum for second and third level students, to be held in Fossa Community Centre on Friday, March 3 (9.00pm), a blessing of babies and small children ceremony in Christ, Prince of Peace Church on Saturday, March 4 (3.00pm) and a Mass for senior citizens and the Sacrament of Anointing as well as a visit to housebound parishioners and nursing home residents on Friday, March 3 (11.00am).

The Mission will be officially opened at 7.30pm on Ash Wednesday followed by all night adoration and there will be a reconciliation prayer service with a number of visiting priests on the Friday night (7.30pm).

The Vigil Mass and closing of the Mission will be on the Saturday night at 7.30pm and that will be followed by a rousing parish ceilí Fossa-Two Mile Comhaltas Ceolteor Éireann in the community centre (8.30pm). There will be an invite on the mat for everybody and musicians and singers will be especially welcome.

For further information contact: Canon Tom Looney: 064-6631996