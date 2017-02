The course in Youth Ministry will take place for 2017 – 2018 in St. John’s Pastoral in Tralee on Tuesday nights from 8:00pm to 10:00pm. The course is aimed at adults (over 21 years), volunteers or professionals interested in working and journeying with young people in a parish, school, youth service or other setting.

Contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more information or to reveive an application form.