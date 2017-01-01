Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Taizé

The Diocese of Kerry will take a group of young pilgrims (18 – 35) to Taizé on Sunday, June 25th 2017. The group will return to Ireland on Sunday, July 2nd.

The Taizé Community is an ecumenical monastic order in Taizé, Saône-et-Loire, France. It is composed of more than one hundred brothers, from Catholic and Protestant traditions, who originate from about thirty countries across the world. It was founded in 1940 by Brother Roger Schütz.

The community has become one of the world’s most important sites of Christian pilgrimage, with a special welcome for youth people. Over 100,000 young people from around the world make pilgrimages to Taizé each year for prayer, Bible study, sharing, and communal work. Through the community’s ecumenical outlook, they are encouraged to live in the spirit of kindness, simplicity and reconciliation.

Contact Tomás Kenny on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie for more details.