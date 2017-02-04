Catholic Schools Week is an annual all-Ireland celebration which invites schools to give expression in an exceptional way to the ethos of Catholic education. It acknowledges the tremendous contribution that our Catholic primary and post-primary schools make, not just to Irish society, but to the mission of the Church.

This year’s theme, ‘Catholic schools: Learning with Pope Francis to care for our common home’ has been informed by Laudato Si’, the 2015 encyclical by Pope Francis on care for our common home.

Catholic Schools week begins on Sunday, January 29th and runs until Saturday, February 4th 2017. Click here to view helpful resources for both Primary and Post-Primary schools.