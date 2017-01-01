Blankets in Occupied Palestinian Territories

Trócaire’s Sean Farrell has been in touch to let us know about the blankets created by women throughout the diocese and sent to Gaza and the West Bank before Christmas.

Dear Frances,

I hope you are well and I hope all who worked on the amazing blankets are well.

As I write to you I am here in Bethlehem near the Church of the Nativity. I have spent this week in villages across the West Bank hearing from communities of the struggles and difficulties in their lives.

My colleague Eoin has been in Gaza where he gave some of your blankets to families there. We work with an Irish sister, Sr. Bridget, who is based in Gaza and she will distribute the blankets to families there. So please thank all of your team for us for this really positive sign of solidarity.

One thing for sure that I have seen this week, is that across the West Bank and Gaza with the endless violence and house demolitions and numerous problems, people and communities feel abandoned. The blankets are a bright sign for people that this is not true and many of us still care.

With best wishes from the Holy Land,

Seán Farrell, Trócaire

Often we see on the news what is happening in different parts of the world and we feel helpless here at home to help or respond. So sometimes we just turn away, and try to forget it. Also at Christmas time, our thoughts turn to Palestine as the birth place of Jesus, and perhaps sometimes we have a romantic notion of how it was in Jesus’ time, not to mind how it is now. The hope of the project was to give women an opportunity to pray in solidarity with the women of Palestine, creating blankets of solidarity and care for their sisters in Palestine. In this way, there would be a uniting of heart and hands.

Women from across the Diocese of Kerry, from Bere Island and Castletownbere to Tarbert, Kenmare to Listowel, Tralee to Castleisland, Killarney to Millstreet, Beaufort to Ballylongford and many other places set to, sending squares by post and by hand, delivered from the knitting needles and crochet hooks of women 84 years young and children of 8 years old, which were then knit and crocheted together. During the morning of completing the blankets, we looked at the reality of life in Gaza and the Occupied Territories to have a sense of reality and to see what work Trocaire does on our behalf.