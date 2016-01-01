On the death of Cardinal Evaristo Arns – Fr john Ahern

Our own Fr John Ahern reportedfrom Brazil on the death of a prophet of the 20th century: Cardinal Evaristo Arns. He died Wednesday December 14th. He was a scholar, a theologian, a pastor and an indefatigable defender of the oppressed people of the continent. He personally sought out the torturers in the Brazilian military who acted at the behest of USA foreign policy makers.

His book: ‘Brazil, Never Again’ showed up what was really going on in the 1960s to 1980s not only in Brazil but in Chile, Uruguay and Argentina. Cardinal Arns with fellow Brazilian Cardinal Lorscheider accompanied Brazilian Theologian Leonard Boff to Rome when Boff was called to answer by the CDF, to the then, Cardinal Ratzinger. A document condemning Liberation Theology ensued. Cardinal Arns told Cardinal Ratzinger that he was mistaken. I quote from Leonard Boff( Koinonia)” the document that you published a week ago about the Theology of Liberation does not correspond to the facts facts which we know only too well: this theology is good for the people and for the communities. You have assumed the vision of the enemies of this theology, they are the military of the Latin American countries and conservative reactionary groups in the episcopacy who are not happy with the pastoral changes implied in following this new way of Theology. I hope for a new document from you, positive this time that will recognise this new way of doing Theology emanating from the suffering of the poor and committed to their Liberation”

3 years later such a document appeared. Today Liberation Theology is very much at the heart of what inspires Pope Francis. Prophets like Do Evaristo were for decades ‘voices crying in the wilderness’ as a Eurocentric Church tried to impose its will on the church in developing countries. I will attend his funeral. His body lay in state in the Cathedral of São Paolo where tens of thousands filed past. For me he stands on the podium with Archbishop Romero, Archbishop Helder Camara and Bishop Leonidas Proaño of Ecuador. Que descase en Paz. May he Rest in Peace