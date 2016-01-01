Blankets for Gaza

Creativity, prayer and solidarity were the order of the day, as women from across the diocese came together on Wednesday Nov 30th. After an invitation to knit or crochet squares as a sign of prayer and solidarity with the women of Gaza in Occupied Palestinian Territories, women from Bere Island and Castletownbere to Tarbert, Kenmare to Listowel, Tralee to Castleisland, Killarney to Millstreet, Beaufort to Ballylongford and many other places set to. Squares arrived by post and by hand, delivered from the knitting needles and crochet hooks of women 84 years young and children of 8 years old. What a colourful combination of skill and talent and time spent for others!

Great thanks is due to those who gave of their time, their wool to enable these blankets to be created as a sign of solidarity from our diocese to them. Thanks also to Trócaire who will deliver these blankets on our behalf.

If you are still adding the finishing touches to your blanket, there is still time to leave them into John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. So long as they arrive by Friday Dec 9th, they will be sent on to Trócaire.

For more information about life in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, check out https://www.trocaire.org/whatwedo/wherewework/opt-israel