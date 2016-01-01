Liam Lawton Concert in Castleisland

“O Holy Night” is an upcoming Liam Lawton concert being hosted in Castleisland Parish Church on Monday 5th December , as part of a fundraising effort for the Brosna Church – St Carthage. The Castleisland Pastoral Area is working as a team to fundraise towards the debt linked to the beautiful Brosna Church. Those attending are guaranteed a wonderful night of music and reflection, sure to put you firmly into the Christmas Spirit!
**Tickets now available from
- Castleisland Parish Office
- Jackie Reidy Menswear
- Kearney’s Shop, Cordal
- Daly shop, Scartaglen
- Cathedral Parish Office
- St Johns Parish Centre.
- Killeentierna Parish Office
- Brosna Post Office