Liam Lawton Concert in Castleisland

“O Holy Night” is an upcoming Liam Lawton concert being hosted in Castleisland Parish Church on Monday 5th December , as part of a fundraising effort for the Brosna Church –  St Carthage. The Castleisland Pastoral Area is working as a team to fundraise towards the debt linked to the beautiful Brosna Church. Those attending are guaranteed a wonderful night of music and reflection, sure to put you firmly into the Christmas Spirit!

Hear all about the concert on HORIZONS

**Tickets now available from

  • Castleisland Parish Office
  • Jackie Reidy Menswear
  • Kearney’s Shop, Cordal
  • Daly shop, Scartaglen
  • Cathedral Parish Office
  • St Johns Parish Centre.
  • Killeentierna Parish Office
  • Brosna Post Office