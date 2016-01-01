Launch of New School App and Website at St. Michael’s College, Listowel

St. Michael’s College, Listowel, launched their new school App and website on Thursday last, November 17th, 2016. All the students attended in the assembly area and Mr. Ger Barrett, Film Director of Smalltown & Pilgrim Hill, and a past pupil of St. Michaels, officially launched the App and site. Many congratulations to the principal Mr. John Mulvihill and Vice-Principal, Mr. Liam Hassett on this exciting venture. The app can notify parents about schools meetings, sporting trips etc.

Principal, Mr. John Mulvihill, addressed the growing influence of IT in an ever evolving society. The importance of this tool in education is vital and will now serve the students, teachers and parents in all areas of school life.