Knitters and Crocheters gather

Have you some knitted or crocheted squares?

Here are some we gathered last night from the people in Beara Pastoral Area….and lots have arrived from elsewhere around the diocese. So keep knitting or crocheting…and bring your squares and yourself to our gathering on Wednesday Nov 30th here in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Rock Road [opposite the library] here in Killarney….we will be sewing the blankets and rugs from 10.30- 1.30pm….See you then!!

For more information, contact Frances Rowland @064 6630538 or francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie