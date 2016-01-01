Gathering of Post-Primary Principals, Chaplains and R.E. Co-ordinators

On Wednesday, November 30th, principals, R.E. co-ordinators and chaplains will gather in the Brehon hotel, Killarney. The purpose of this gathering is to explore and support the vital function of Post-Primary Religious Education in contemporary Ireland. The experience of the spiritual, the sense of sacred and the ever constant search for meaning and value are integral to the human condition. The Junior and Leaving Cycle Frameworks highlight how religion and religious education contribute to the spiritual and moral development of young people. The speakers for the evening will address how Religious Education plays a vital role in supporting young people as they begin to ask significant questions and formulate their own way of living. The speakers will also address the place of R.E. in the revision of the Junior Cycle Framework.

Our guest speakers for the afternoon will be Dr. Amalee Meehan and Mr. Declan Coyle:

Dr. Amalee Meehan works with CEIST in the area of faith leadership and governance and teaches part-time in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. Her address will explore the situation regarding the increasing loneliness and lack of resilience documented among young people and the ongoing spiritual hunger prevalent in Western culture. Religious education has a vital function in addressing identity and rootedness, in discovering who and whose we are. The address will conclude by showing how religious education can contribute significantly to the vision and values of the Junior Cycle Framework.

The second speaker, Declan Coyle, is an internationally known management consultant, motivator, and mentor, with a background in theology. Declan will address the Red and Green Platform system, a system of leadership and motivation which has revolutionised leadership thinking in companies. In addition to being the director of Andec Communications, Declan has worked with government ministers and departments, multi-national companies and charities.

The outline for the afternoon is as follows:

3.30pm: Registration/Refreshments

4.00pm: Presentation by Amalee Meehan

5.00pm: Presentation by Declan Coyle

6.00pm: Dinner