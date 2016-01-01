Calling all knitters!

As a gesture of solidarity and prayer, knitted and crocheted blankets will be created for families in Gaza and the West Bank this Christmas from squares created by women throughout the diocese.

On Wednesday, Nov 30th, between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney , women from across the diocese , will gather to crochet and sew the blankets together. It will also be an opportunity for us to learn a little more about the lives of women and families in Palestine…..and a time to be with them in solidarity and prayer….and a place to offer our hands in action for them.

So if you are a knitter or able to crochet, we would love you to join us. In preparation, make some knitted squares of 4 inches by 4 inches….or crochet squares of 8 inches by 8 inches…..and bring them with you on the day. We will combine all the squares we receive to make blankets for our sisters and brothers in Gaza and the West Bank.

For more information, contact Frances Rowland @ 064 6630538 or email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie. If you intend coming on the day, please let us know in advance, so that there will be enough space for everyone!!