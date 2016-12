As we begin this season of Advent, take some time to choose how you will prepare your heart and life for Christmas. Often the busyness of the coming weeks and the jingle of Christmas songs can distract us and leave us spent with no time to welcome baby Jesus, our brother and our Lord today….or at Christmas.

Some suggestions to make this a sacred time for you and your family:

Advent Calendar – Year A

Prayer with the Advent Wreath – Oct 2016